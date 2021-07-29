The National Eviction Ban Will Expire in 2 Days. Renters in These States Are Still Protected

In a few days, renters across the U.S. will no longer be shielded from eviction.

But some states will continue to bar the proceedings.

Here's what you need to know.

The national ban on evictions will expire in two days, leaving the millions of Americans who are still behind on their rent at risk of being forced out of their homes. But some states will continue to limit the proceedings beyond July 31.

In California, where as many as 1.6 million renters may be in arrears, most landlords can't move forward with evictions until October.

In Washington, D.C., landlords can't begin evictions again until Aug. 26, and only at that point if they'd filed one against you prior to the pandemic (in these cases, you must also be given 30 days notice). Other evictions can't resume until Oct. 12, and you must be provided with at least 60 days notice.

The eviction moratorium in Hawaii will lift on Aug. 6. Illinois' ban will be in effect through August, and Maryland's until Aug. 15.

New York has extended its eviction moratorium until September for tenants who've endured a Covid-related setback or for whom moving could pose a health risk. To qualify, renters must submit a hardship form to their landlord.

Renters in New Jersey can't be kicked out of their homes until January.

In addition, you can't be evicted for nonpayment of rent during any months for which your landlord accepted federal rental assistance, said Emma Foley, a researcher at the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The NLIHC has a state-by-state list of the 483 programs giving out the aid.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also has a new tool to help you apply for rental relief. If you're approved, you could get up to 18 months of your rent covered.

Just applying for the aid could help you stay in your home longer.

At least four states – Massachusetts, Nevada, New York and Oregon – are temporarily banning evictions against those with a pending rental assistance application.

The rules can get complicated fast, though: Anyone at risk of eviction should seek free legal help, experts say.

You can do so at LawHelp.org or with the Legal Services Corporation.