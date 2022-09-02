These Are the Top 10 Safest Countries for Solo Female Travelers—and the U.S. Didn't Make the List

A recent study from Bounce — a travel company that allows users to store their luggage in local shops around the world — analyzed over 30 countries and ranked the best destinations for women to travel alone in 2022.
The study considered several factors:
- Percentage of women who have experienced violence
- Number of female victims of intentional homicide (per 100,000 females)
- Overall safety of the country
- Percentage of women who feel safe walking alone at night in the area where they live
- Attitudes toward violence against women
- Laws on domestic violence
- Global gender pay gap score
No. 1 best country for solo female travelers: Ireland
Safety score: 7.88/10
Ireland scored the highest among nearly all of the factors Bounce analyzed in its study.
The country ranked at the top for having laws in place to protect women from violence and its people's attitudes toward violence against women.
Money Report
The second highest-ranking nation on the list is Austria, with an overall score of 7.70/10.
Austria scored the highest for the percentage of women who feel safe walking alone at night — 79%.
Norway came in third place with an overall safety score of 7.45/10, and received positive scores for the safety of women walking alone at night, its laws on domestic violence, and its female homicide rate.
Top 10 best countries for female solo travelers
- Ireland
- Austria
- Norway
- Slovenia
- Switzerland
- Spain
- Portugal
- Canada
- The Netherlands
- Poland
Though the United States did not make the list, another country in North America did: Canada. It was the nation with the lowest rate of domestic violence.
And according to Bounce, 1.9% of women in Canada say that they have experienced violence from a partner in their lifetime —which is 20 times lower than Poland, the least safest country on the list.
Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter
Don't miss:
Las Vegas is the No.1 happiest place to travel to in North America—here’s what else made the list
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here’s what made the list