news

U.S. crude oil falls more than 1% as slowing global demand overshadows Iran-Israel tensions

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Str New | Reuters
  • The U.S. crude oil benchmark fell as an expected attack by Iran on Israel has not materialized.
  • Concerns about the strength of global oil demand are also weighing on the market.

U.S. crude oil prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday, as slowing global demand overshadows tensions between Iran and Israel.

The market has shifted its focus back to fundamentals after the International Energy Agency and OPEC flagged softening consumption in China this week.

Here are Tuesday's energy prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate September contract: $79.01 per barrel, down $1.05, or 1.31%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained 10.23%.
  • Brent October contract: $81.25 per barrel, down $1.05, or 1.28%. Year to date, the global benchmark is ahead 5.43%.
  • RBOB Gasoline September contract: $2.40 per gallon, down 4 cents, or 1.74%. Year to date, gasoline is up 14%.
  • Natural Gas September contract: $2.21 per thousand cubic feet, up more than 2 cents, or 1.14%. Year to date, gas is lower by 12%.

World oil demand continues to slow as China's post-pandemic rebound has run its course, according to the IEA. Global demand in the second quarter increased at its slowest pace, 710,000 barrels per day, since the end of 2022, according to the Paris-based agency.

OPEC on Monday lowered its demand growth forecast by 135,000 barrels per day this year citing softness in China. The IEA forecasts a crude oil surplus in 2025 even if OPEC keeps production cuts in place, due to output in Brazil, Canada, Guyana and the U.S.

U.S. crude rallied more than 4% in the previous session as Israel braced for an expected attack from Iran and the Pentagon accelerated the deployment of a carrier strike group to defend its ally.

"The oil market's concern is that a broader conflict between Israel and Iran could cause oil supply disruptions in and around the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's seaborne crude supply is shipped," Henning Gloystein, head of energy at the Eurasia Group, wrote to clients in a note.

"These risks remain low-probability events, which helps explain the modest increase in prices," Gloystein wrote.

Rob Ginsberg, managing director at Wolfe Research, said U.S. crude could rise above a resistance level of $84 per barrel. "Once out, mid to high $90s isn't crazy," Ginsberg said.

