Small Businesses Prepare for Lifting of Indoor Mask Mandate

While major retailers are announcing plans to lift their mask mandates for vaccinated individuals, some Connecticut small businesses are deciding if they will follow suit or hold out for a little bit longer.

Beginning Wednesday, if you are fully vaccinated you will not be required to wear masks when inside. Unvaccinated people will be required to keep the masks on and use the honor system.

Perfect Piece Furniture Consignment in South Windsor plans to play it safe and has a few concerns.

"We plan on having our customers and employees wear masks," said Geoff King, owner of Perfect Piece Furniture Consignment. "Our concern is if the governor lifts the indoor mask mandate, it's going to be a little hard to enforce it."

Several major retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Target, and Trader Joe's will allow fully vaccinated people to shop indoors without masks.

Rushell Hylton is in favor of keeping her masks on and believes the state is taking the right steps toward opening up.

"I'm going to continue to wear my masks regardless," said Hylton. "Just based on the positivity rates and so far I think everyone is doing what they need to do."

Raggs Fashion for Men in New Haven is getting prepared for the loosening of the restrictions.

"I think that's one last barrier that's going to allow people to shop and dine, and travel without the hindrance of the mask," said Tom Maloney, owner of Raggs Fashion. "I'm fully vaccinated, my staff is fully vaccinated, if that wasn't the case then we would have issues but right now we're fully vaccinated and we believe in the vaccines.