5 Patients at Stafford Springs Nursing Home Test Positive for COVID-19, Former Patient Dies

Five patients at a nursing home in Stafford Springs have tested positive for coronavirus and a former patient of the center has died of the virus.

Officials said four of the patients at Evergreen Health Care Center who tested positive remain in their center and one remains hospitalized.

On Saturday, health care center officials said they learned that a former patient of Evergreen Health Care Center had passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The short-term patient was in the Evergreen Health Care Center from March 3 to March 10, health care center officials said. He was admitted to Evergreen after hospitalization for exacerbation of pre-existing conditions including chronic respiratory failure, hypoxia and congestive heart failure.

The man was discharged to a hospital while suffering from respiratory distress and did not return to Evergreen, health care center officials added. He was tested on March 18 for coronavirus and passed away in the hospital on March 20.

Evergreen Health Care Center said they are working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the former resident.

So far in Connecticut, more than 220 people have tested positive for coronavirus and at least five people have died.