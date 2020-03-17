coronavirus

Adams Hometown Markets Designate Special Shopping Time for Vulnerable Residents

NBC10 Boston

A grocery store chain with multiple locations in Connecticut is designating a special shopping hour every day to accommodate first responders and the most vulnerable people in the community as coronavirus spreads across the state and country.

Adams Hometown Markets said from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every day, first responders, immunocompromised people and the elderly can shop without the general public.

There are multiple locations of Adams Hometown Markets in Connecticut including Canterbury, East Lyme, Lisbon, Deep River, Milford, Portland, Shelton, Terryville, Thomaston and Watertown.

The store said they are doing this to create a safer space in an effort to protect those who are most vulnerable in the community.

On Monday, Stop & Shop also announced they would begin operating on reduced hours and offer special shopping times for customers 60 and older.

So far, more than 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut.

