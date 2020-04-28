Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to Make Pass Over Part of Connecticut Today

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds will do a flyover of New York City today that will also bring them over part of Connecticut.

The flight begins at noon near the George Washington Bridge. The fighter jets will fly in formation over Newark, New Jersey before heading back over Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. They will then soar out over Long Island.

After that, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will then cross Long Island Sound and make their way in the skies over Stamford, before heading back into New York for a pass over The Bronx and back down along the East River.

The planes will do a flyover of the Philadelphia area later this afternoon.

The flyovers are part of an ongoing series by the flight demonstration teams to salute workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.