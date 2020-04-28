Blue Angels

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to Make Pass Over Part of Connecticut Today

blue angels fly
Getty Images

The Blue Angels fly past

" data-ellipsis="false">

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds will do a flyover of New York City today that will also bring them over part of Connecticut.

The flight begins at noon near the George Washington Bridge. The fighter jets will fly in formation over Newark, New Jersey before heading back over Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. They will then soar out over Long Island.

After that, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will then cross Long Island Sound and make their way in the skies over Stamford, before heading back into New York for a pass over The Bronx and back down along the East River.

The planes will do a flyover of the Philadelphia area later this afternoon.

Local

Connecticit Departmenbt of Labor 1 hour ago

First Supplemental $600 Stimulus Payments for Unemployment Benefits Have Gone Out: Governor

new haven 4 hours ago

Man Dies After Overnight Stabbing in New Haven

The flyovers are part of an ongoing series by the flight demonstration teams to salute workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

This article tagged under:

Blue AngelscoronavirusCOVID-19Thunderbirds
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us