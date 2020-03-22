Child, Homeless Man Among Newest COVID-19 Cases in New Haven Bringing Total to 12

There are now 12 cases of coronavirus reported in New Haven including a child and a homeless man who was being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital, but left against hospital guidance.
New Haven Health Director Martiza Bond said the city now has its first pediatric case of coronavirus.
The youngest patient who has tested positive for coronavirus in New Haven is 10 and the oldest is now 73, Bond added.
A homeless man was in the hospital as part of a detox program and tested positive for coronavirus. A public health order was issued to make sure he was quarantined and not able to be discharged until he was cleared. He left against hospital guidance and police were looking for him, city officials said.
On Sunday afternoon, police said the man who left the hospital had been found and was in custody.
As restaurants and other food establishments continue to stay open for take-out and curb-side pick up orders, the city issued some recommendations.
The city is asking food establishments to follow proper food handling protocols and social distancing even with take-out orders. Food establishments are also being urged to clean all surfaces and have employees continuously wash hands.
The city also recommends not allowing the public to come into food establishments, but rather have employees either come do take-out and pick-up.
If you have any questions or there is a risk of exposure, you're encouraged to call (203) 946-4949.
There are more than 220 cases of coronavirus across the state and at least five people have died.
Coronavirus Symptoms
The key symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC are:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Symptoms can appear in infected persons two to 14 days after exposure.
Coronavirus Prevention Steps
Steps for prevention from the CDC include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Steps to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus
Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:
- Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.
- Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.
- Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.
- Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).
If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.
- If you develop symptoms, stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.
The CDC has a special website set up with details about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and treatment.
Anyone with questions relating to coronavirus can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211. The 2-1-1 hotline is available 24 hours a day.
You can also visit the state's coronavirus information website here. Residents are encouraged to check the website for answers to questions before calling the hotline.