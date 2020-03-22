Child, Homeless Man Among Newest COVID-19 Cases in New Haven Bringing Total to 12

There are now 12 cases of coronavirus reported in New Haven including a child and a homeless man who was being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital, but left against hospital guidance.

New Haven Health Director Martiza Bond said the city now has its first pediatric case of coronavirus.

The youngest patient who has tested positive for coronavirus in New Haven is 10 and the oldest is now 73, Bond added.

A homeless man was in the hospital as part of a detox program and tested positive for coronavirus. A public health order was issued to make sure he was quarantined and not able to be discharged until he was cleared. He left against hospital guidance and police were looking for him, city officials said.

On Sunday afternoon, police said the man who left the hospital had been found and was in custody.

As restaurants and other food establishments continue to stay open for take-out and curb-side pick up orders, the city issued some recommendations.

The city is asking food establishments to follow proper food handling protocols and social distancing even with take-out orders. Food establishments are also being urged to clean all surfaces and have employees continuously wash hands.

The city also recommends not allowing the public to come into food establishments, but rather have employees either come do take-out and pick-up.

If you have any questions or there is a risk of exposure, you're encouraged to call (203) 946-4949.

There are more than 220 cases of coronavirus across the state and at least five people have died.