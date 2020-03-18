Conn. Malls Adjust Hours, Close Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Multiple malls in Connecticut are adjusting hours or closing as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Milford’s Connecticut Post Mall has decided to close down temporarily starting on Thursday. Company officials did not give a specific date for reopening, but said they would monitor the status of COVID-19 in their area.

The Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and Westfarms have all decided to change their hours.

Brass Mill Center will now be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday. On Sundays, they will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers can enjoy the Shoppes at Buckland Hills from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Easter Bunny experience at both malls is also postponed, according to mall officials. No new date has been announced. If the event is canceled, mall officials said all reservations will be refunded.

Westfarms is also modifying hours to accommodate customers.

Customers can still shop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Restaurants at Westfarms continue to remain open for takeout.

Brio Tuscan Grille – 11 AM – 8 PM*

P.F. Chang’s – 11 AM – 9 PM*

California Pizza Kitchen – 11 AM – 7 PM*

Au Bon Pain – 10 AM – 4 PM

*Curbside pick-up available. Restaurant hours as of 3/17/20.

Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order requiring bars and restaurants to close, except to provide takeout and delivery services. He has not made any closure requirements for malls and said any decision to require the closure of shopping malls would be done in conjunction with the governors of neighboring states.