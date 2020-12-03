Connecticut Receives Federal Extension of National Guard COVID-19 Support

Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday that the state has received a federal extension of National Guard COVID-19 support through the end of March.

This means that the federal government will provide the state with a 75% cost-share through this time period.

Previously, Connecticut's most recent authorization was set to expire on Dec. 31 but has now been pushed to March 31, the governor said.

“From constructing mobile field hospitals, delivering PPE, supporting the needs of nursing homes, and assisting in the operations of testing sites, the Connecticut National Guard has been a critical component of our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lamont said in a statement.

“It must also be noted that the Guard’s support goes beyond assistance to state government – this authorization means it can continue to help our towns, cities, and health care providers protect Connecticut residents and communities. I thank the Guard for its commitment to the citizens of Connecticut and the impact they’ve made here," he continued.

“This extension is vital to enable our Guard Soldiers and Airmen to continue to support the Department of Public Health and the people of Connecticut,” Major General Francis Evon, adjutant general and commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said in a statement. “This fight is still far from over and we all have a lot more work ahead of us.”

So far, more than 1,000 Connecticut National Guardsmen and members of the state militia have been called to duty to support operations designed to enhance state health care infrastructure, according to the governor.

Their tasks have included erecting mobile field hospitals, delivering and distributing PPE, nursing home inspections and support, testing kit assembly and collection, and providing support for the "Farmers to Families" food box collection.