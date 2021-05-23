‘You Choose' Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Being Held in Old Saybrook

A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic where you can choose which vaccine you would like is being held in Old Saybrook on Sunday.

Police said they are holding the "You Choose" event at Old Saybrook Middle School through 2 p.m. Anyone who is 12 years old or older is eligible to participate.

No appointment is needed and participants are able to choose which vaccine they would like. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

After the shot, freshly made food will be given out to participants free of charge. Breakfast sandwiches will be given through 11 a.m. and hot dogs and hamburgers will be given from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., event organizers said.

The latest data released on Friday shows the state's COVID-19 positivity rate at 0.93%. That percentage is a low that hadn't been seen in approximately eight months, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.