CT State Employees Could Be Placed on Unpaid Leave for Non-Compliance With COVID-19 Requirements

As of today, Connecticut state employees could be placed on unpaid leave if they fail to comply with the governor's COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements.

As of Thursday afternoon, 2.2 percent of state employees were non-compliant. On Friday morning, officials from the governor's office said they had not determined how many people will be placed on unpaid leave.

State officials said Thursday that 78.% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated and just 671 employees, or 2.2%, remained non-compliant. The remainder opted for weekly testing.

See the full breakdown by department below.

The governor's office said most of the non-compliant employees intend to meet requirements but the submission of the information is incomplete.

The deadline to meet the requirements was Monday and those who choose to remain non-compliant could face being put on unpaid leave as of today.

The executive order Gov. Ned Lamont issued requires all Connecticut state employees, child care staff and staff of PreK-12 schools statewide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and for people who are exempt to be tested on a weekly basis. The mandate only applies to employees in the executive branch, not in the judicial or legislative.

Last week, Lamont asked the National Guard to be ready to step in if there are staffing shortages.

The state Department of Education noted on Thursday that many of the staff included in their count are substitutes or temporary employees who are not currently in a building, and that they are working with employees who are non-compliant but intend to meet the requirements to complete their submissions.

A spokesperson for the department said they do not anticipate day-to-operations to be impacted.