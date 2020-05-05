Will Conn. Schools Reopen This Year? Decision Expected Today

Today Governor Ned Lamont is expected to announce his decision on whether schools will reopen this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont said he and the education commissioner will announce the next steps for the school year in the state at today's briefing.

As it stands right now, schools are closed through May 20.

Gov. Lamont said Thursday that schools will remain closed through May 20, but the education commissioner said one way or another, the Class of 2020 will have their graduations.

The announcement comes as coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state declined for a twelfth straight day on Monday.

Lamont has said that he is looking for two straight weeks of a decline in hospitalizations before considering reopening Connecticut, which is consistent with federal guidelines as well.

Just yesterday, New Jersey joined other nearby states declaring all schools will remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the year.

In a tweet, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote the decision is to protect the health of our kids, educators and families.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced all of the state's schools including public, private and collegiate would stay closed through the rest of the academic year.

Last month, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced all schools in the state would remain closed through the end of the year.

The states are expected to continue with remote learning while the schools are closed.

There is no word on what time the announcement for Connecticut schools will be made.