Ellington Resident, Business Owner Thanks Local First Responders With Free Coffee, Food

A stop for coffee was part of many of our morning routines before the coronavirus pandemic made its way into Connecticut.

On Wednesday, an Ellington resident and business are footing the bill for those who don't have the option to work from home right now: local first responders.

Paul Hitchley, the owner of New England Lean Consulting, teamed up with the franchisees of the Dunkin' Donuts on Windsorville Road.

“We volunteer and do our job because we love doing what we’re doing, but during this time of turmoil, it’s very nice to be recognized and to get gifts like this given to us,” said Peter Hany, Chief of Ellington Volunteer Ambulance, who stopped for coffee.

“They do the lion’s share of keeping us safe and helping us when we really need it, now they have COVID19 to deal with," said Critchley.

His local Dunkin' Donuts was happy to help honor those folks in town even though times are tough for them now, too.

“Things have been slowing down as now just essential workers are allowed to go out, but we’re here to help everybody in our community and make some bright smiley faces today," said franchisee Melissa Machado.

It's a simple gesture that so many of us need right now.

“Oh it was pretty awesome," said Rich Daugherty, an Ellington Volunteer firefighter.

He and other first responders are thankful for a lot of generosity that they've received during this turbulent time.

“I will have to say that spirit of America has reached out, not only with things like this, but we’ve had extra masks brought to our building and gowns and just things like that. Very much appreciated,” said Hany.

Critchley is footing the bill for local first responders until doors close at 8pm Wednesday night.