The governor will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon on the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it’s having on the state of Connecticut.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state was 2.6 percent, down from 3 percent on Tuesday, which Gov. Ned Lamont said was the highest the state had seen since June.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.