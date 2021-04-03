new haven

Group Goes Door-to-Door to Promote Vaccination in New Haven's Hill Neighborhood

NBC Connecticut

The effort to vaccinate more New Haven residents continued in the Hill neighborhood this weekend.

Mayor Justin Elicker, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro all participated in a door-knocking event with help from the city's health and fire departments, as well as the Red Cross.

The city is hoping to get the word out in the Hill neighborhood about the importance of getting vaccinated and explaining to people how to sign up for the shot.

"Going through street by street, knocking on doors, in the Hill neighborhood. It's one of the under served neighborhoods, where vaccination rates are lower than we would hope they would be," said volunteer Tracey Scheer.

A total of 20 volunteers came out on Saturday. They were also promoting the upcoming FEMA mobile vaccination unit, which the city is planning to be on the New Haven Green next Thursday or Friday.

