Nearly 14,000 COVID-19 Tests Performed Overnight in Conn., Less Than 3% Come Back Positive

There were nearly 14,000 coronavirus tests performed overnight as cases in Connecticut near 45,000 and hospitalizations continue to decrease.

In total, 342,338 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 13,985 people since yesterday. Less than three percent of the tests that were performed have come back positive.

In Connecticut, there are 44,994 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 305 cases since yesterday.

There are 233 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 11 since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

The death toll now stands at 4,186, including an additional 27 since yesterday.

Gov. Lamont Releases Rules Businesses Will Have to Follow When Reopening for Phase 2 This Week

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has released details about the rules that businesses that plan to reopen during Phase 2 will have to follow.

The information includes specific rules that eligible businesses that fall under Phase 2 must follow during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Phase 2 reopening is set for Wednesday, June 17.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include:

Amusement parks

Hotels

Indoor dining

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor recreation including bowling, movie theaters, etc.

Libraries

Outdoor events

Personal services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.

Sports and fitness facilities including gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.

The rules include detailed information about physical distancing, facility capacity, hygiene, sanitizing, signage, personal protective equipment, scheduling, training and more, Lamont said.

To read specifics about the rules and guidelines for each sector, click here.