New Conn. Travel Advisory List Expected Today After State Announces Changes to Metrics

A new travel advisory list for Connecticut is expected to be released today and fewer states are expected to be on it after Governor Ned Lamont announced a change to the travel advisory metrics.

Yesterday, Lamont announced the state was adjusting its travel advisory metrics, which determines whether or not travelers coming to Connecticut will have to quarantine upon arrival.

The governor has announced changes in the criteria to add states to the COVID-19 travel advisory. Hotspots will now be defined as having 10 cases per 100K people, and a 5% positivity rate.

Initially, a state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10 percent positivity rate met the standards for being on Connecticut's travel advisory list.

Now, a state with 10 cases per 100,000 people and a 5 percent positivity rate will be added to the state's travel advisory list, Lamont said.

The governor said this metric brings the number of states on the travel advisory list down to about 33. He has not released the current travel advisory list yet, but is expected to later today.

"I thought the other threshold was so broad, that it was including about 85 percent of our states across the country and it was becoming unenforceable. So we thought about 'ok, maybe we will just make this general guidance for all of our states' and then everybody persuaded me, 'no, we still have some states as you heard from the previous question that has a 50% positivity rate,'" Lamont said.

"We don’t want those people to be just general guidance, we want that to be enforceable. So that’s how we set up our revised travel advisory," Lamont continued.

Lamont is strongly encouraging Connecticut residents to limit all domestic and international travel.

These changes will go in effect in the next day or two, Lamont said yesterday.

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Ohio Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

Connecticut residents who are returning from one of these places after spending at least 24 hours there or people traveling to Connecticut from one of them will have to quarantine, with some exceptions, or submit a negative COVID-19 test.

There have been 45 fines given out to people not following out-of-state travel requirements, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe. Someone who travels out-of-state has to fill out a travel form, show a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions