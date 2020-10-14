Mayor Urges Vigilance As New Haven Sees Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker urged residents to stay vigilant this fall because the city has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Over the past 14 days there were 63 cases reported in New Haven. That is up from 20 cases reported over the prior two weeks, according to Maritza Bond, the director of public health for New Haven.

The increase in cases is not linked to any specific events, but appears to be a general spread through the community, Bond said.

She also cited a recent cluster of cases at Yale University.

Through contact tracing, city health officials have determined most of the spread of the virus is happening at small gatherings with a lack of proper social distancing and mask wearing.

The mayor said he understands people may be getting tired of adhering to coronavirus safety protocols but wants to make sure everyone in New Haven is doing what they can to keep each other healthy.

New Haven's health department also issued guidelines about Halloween.

The department is not recommending door-to-door trick-or-treating because it said proper social distancing will not be possible on front porches and doorsteps. The agency is also not recommending trunk-or-treating events.