Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon with the latest on the state's coronavirus cases and response, including an update on vaccine distribution.

As of Friday, the state had a 6.85% positive test rate with 1,167 active COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have arrived in Connecticut with frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff the first people to receive doses.

With two vaccines expected to be available soon, NBC Connecticut spoke with two experts about the development of and differences between the two vaccines.