Coronavirus Positivity Rate at 3.58%, 68 More Deaths Reported

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate remains steady at 3.58% as 68 more deaths have been reported since Friday.

Hospitalizations continue to decline. With a net decrease of 12, there are now 815 people with the virus in Connecticut hospitals.

A total of more than 6 million COVID-19 tests have now been completed in Connecticut.

Out of over 122,000 tests, 4,367 came back positive over the past three days.

The state's virus death toll is now 7,285.

The state is opening coronavirus vaccinations to those 65-74 starting Thursday, and will allow providers to use any extra vaccine doses on that group effective immediately, the governor announced Monday.

The state is in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, but has been following a tiered system within the phase that allowed those 75 and older to sign up for vaccinations first. This tiered system was put in place to ensure the most vulnerable populations were able to get vaccinated.

“The rollout is going to be sort of what it was for 75 [years] and over,” Lamont said.

Over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have now been administered. Of this figure, 387,174 are first doses and 129,907 are second doses, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Approximately 56% of those 75 and over have received the vaccine.

The phone line to help Connecticut residents sign up for appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine will be open longer, starting today.

The state Department of Public Health and the United Way of Connecticut are expanding availability and access to vaccine scheduling through the state’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line, 877-918-2224.

Connecticut is vaccinating our residents to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They're safe, and they're saving lives.



We're vaccinating our highest-risk residents now, but that's just the start.



Check https://t.co/UlEhIlxacT to see when and where you can get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/QXyw5hWDEX — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 7, 2021

Starting today, the phone line to schedule appointments will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.

Connecticut has allowed people to sign up for vaccination appointments in multiple ways, including online, by telephone, and through various health care providers.