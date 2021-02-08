State to Open COVID-19 Vaccinations to 65+ This Week

The state is opening coronavirus vaccinations to those 65-74 starting Thursday, and will allow providers to use any extra vaccine doses on that group effective immediately, the governor announced Monday.

The state is in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, but has been following a tiered system within the phase that allowed those 75 and older to sign up for vaccinations first. This tiered system was put in place to ensure the most vulnerable populations were able to get vaccinated.

Lamont said Monday that 56% of those 75 and older in the state have received vaccinations so far. Slots will be open to those 65 and older starting on Thursday, February 11.

"I want to make sure that there are no vaccines left behind and that every vaccine is a shot in the arm," Lamont said, pointing out that there is still some hesitancy to get the vaccine.

Connecticut has around 350,000 residents aged 65-74. The state is estimating that it will take around four weeks to provide access to everyone in the age range. Officials also warned that wait times on the phone will likely increase in the next few days, and asked people to be patient.

Connecticut has allowed people to sign up for vaccination appointments in multiple ways, including online, by telephone, and through various health care providers. See details on how to sign up below.

Lamont said that he thinks the Connecticut vaccine rollout has been working on schedule but would love to see things move faster.

"This schedule, I'd love to see it accelerated. I've love to see it accelerated by a factor of three or five," Lamont said.

Connecticut continues to be a national leader in distributing the vaccine, coming it fourth in country.

Supply of the vaccine from the federal government is still not meeting the demand, with some vaccine providers having to cancel appointments when they received fewer doses than they hoped. More doses are coming in, and the state is now working with local pharmacies to help distribute the vaccine.

Some local health districts, including the Ledge Light Health District, have already posted online that they will be allowing appointments for those 65 and older.

How to Sign Up for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

Go online to book an appointment:

Call CT's Appointment Assist Line

You can call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.

The Vaccine Appointment Assist Line is available seven days a week,

from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, but hold times could vary based on high volume.

Who Is Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine in CT

Note: You must either live or work in Connecticut to receive a vaccination here. If you typically visit a provider in the state, but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

Phase 1a

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials. Healthcare personnel should contact their Employer Coordinator, who has been designated to ensure access to the vaccine. Vaccine administration for healthcare workers will be available at hospitals, outpatient clinics, and local health departments.

All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials. Healthcare personnel should contact their Employer Coordinator, who has been designated to ensure access to the vaccine. Vaccine administration for healthcare workers will be available at hospitals, outpatient clinics, and local health departments. Long-Term Care Facility Residents : Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. Residents of long-term care facilities should ask facility leadership about reviewing vaccine. All vaccine clinics in long-term care facilities will be administered by CVS and Walgreens.

: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. Residents of long-term care facilities should ask facility leadership about reviewing vaccine. All vaccine clinics in long-term care facilities will be administered by CVS and Walgreens. Medical First Responders: High risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as Emergency Medical Technicians, Police, and Fire.

Phase 1b

Individuals 75 and older

Residents and staff of select congregate settings: Congregate settings will be phased in throughout Phase 1b. Congregate settings include individuals and staff in halfway homes, inpatient mental health facilities, corrections facilities, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, substance use and residential treatment facilities along with others. Vaccination programs for congregate settings will be coordinated by State and local health. These facilities are either licensed by or otherwise formally affiliated with the State of Connecticut and are administered by a private non-profit or other formal entity. In Phase 1b, congregate settings do not include supported apartments, foster or family settings, college dormitories, or boarding schools

Who Is Next?

Remaining Phase 1b

Scheduling next (announcement expected Monday): Individuals between the ages of 65 and 74

Scheduling information coming soon (likely March): Frontline essential workers (this final definition is forthcoming, but is likely to include healthcare personnel not included in Phase 1a, first responders, agricultural workers, including farmworkers, food service and restaurants, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store & pharmacy workers, public transit workers, food banks and meal delivery services for the elderly, education and child-care workers, solid waste and wastewater workers, inspectors working on site in the above locations, and frontline public and social services.) Individuals with an underlying medical condition with increased risk for severe illness*



*More information will be available soon for those with severe underlying medical conditions, at this time, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s website.

Find information you need to schedule vaccine appointments for you and your staff if you're an employer - and learn how to schedule your own appointment if you're an independent contractor.

Phase 1c

Updated information will be coming soon!

Future Phases