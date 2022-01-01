online learning

WCSU Goes Virtual For a Week Starting Monday Amid COVID-19 Surge Across State

Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Western Connecticut State University will transition to remote learning for a week because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state.

University officials said the move is mainly to do with the Omicron variant surge in Connecticut.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The university will move to a fully-online schedule for the week of Jan. 3. Western's COVID-19 Response Team will meet Monday to talk about plans for the rest of January and the spring semester.

Members of the police department and maintenance will remain in-person. All other business and administrative staff that can work from home is being told to do so.

Local

Hartford 3 hours ago

Police Investigate 2 Shootings Within an Hour in Hartford

New Years Day 4 hours ago

Runners Kick Off New Year's Day With a Fun Run in Meriden

Campus tours have also been canceled for the week.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

University President John B. Clark is asking everyone who is physically able to get vaccinated as well as booster shots.

Anyone who is sick shouldn't come to campus and if you're on campus, masks are required, Clark said.

This article tagged under:

online learningCOVID-19coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutOmicron Variant
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us