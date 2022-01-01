WCSU Goes Virtual For a Week Starting Monday Amid COVID-19 Surge Across State

Western Connecticut State University will transition to remote learning for a week because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state.

University officials said the move is mainly to do with the Omicron variant surge in Connecticut.

The university will move to a fully-online schedule for the week of Jan. 3. Western's COVID-19 Response Team will meet Monday to talk about plans for the rest of January and the spring semester.

Members of the police department and maintenance will remain in-person. All other business and administrative staff that can work from home is being told to do so.

Campus tours have also been canceled for the week.

University President John B. Clark is asking everyone who is physically able to get vaccinated as well as booster shots.

Anyone who is sick shouldn't come to campus and if you're on campus, masks are required, Clark said.