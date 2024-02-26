1 arrested in connection to stabbing in Glastonbury

One person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Glastonbury over the weekend.

Officers were called to 2141 Main Street, also known as The Academy Building, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a disturbance between two men.

Once in the area, police said they found an adult male who had been stabbed.

Authorities said the man who was stabbed was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital. He has since undergone surgery.

No other injuries were reported.

Later Sunday night, police said they arrested a 52-year-old man in connection to the stabbing. Officers got an arrest warrant charging him with criminal attempt at murder, assault, breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

He turned himself in and is being held on a $1 million bond before his expected court appearance on Monday.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty shift commander at (860) 633-8301.