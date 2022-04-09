new haven

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Crash, Vehicle Fire in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBC Connecticut

One person has died and another person is injured after a crash and vehicle fire in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Congress Avenue and College Street in New Haven around 3:30 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a one-vehicle accident. The vehicle involved in the crash had heavy damage and was on fire, according to firefighters.

Firefighters put the vehicle fire out and removed the driver from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life, investigators said. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

A passenger who was in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The person's identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

