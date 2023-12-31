1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at New Britain apartment

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting at an apartment in New Britain on Saturday night.

Officers responded to an apartment on North Street around 11:10 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found three people who had been shot.

Two of the gunshot victims were treated at local hospitals and remain in stable condition.

The third gunshot victim, later identified as a 44-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators said the shooting suspect was in a dating relationship with the woman who was killed. The suspect also reportedly lived in the home.

No arrest has been made yet.

Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Capt. Matthew Butkiewicz at (860) 826-3120.

