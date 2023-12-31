New Britain

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at New Britain apartment

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting at an apartment in New Britain on Saturday night.

Officers responded to an apartment on North Street around 11:10 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found three people who had been shot.

Two of the gunshot victims were treated at local hospitals and remain in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The third gunshot victim, later identified as a 44-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators said the shooting suspect was in a dating relationship with the woman who was killed. The suspect also reportedly lived in the home.

No arrest has been made yet.

Local

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Officials to give update after explosion, fire at company in Bridgeport injured 3 people

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Bright and dry for the last day of 2023

Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Capt. Matthew Butkiewicz at (860) 826-3120.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us