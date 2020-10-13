1 Dead, 50 Infected With COVID-19 at Avon Assisted Living Facilities

At least one person has died and at least 50 are infected in a coronavirus outbreak at The Residence of Brookside and Avon Health Center, an assisted living facility and a nursing home in Avon, according to the local health district.

According to Farmington Valley Health District Director Jennifer C. Kertanis, they believe the outbreak started with a resident of The Residence at Brookside, who tested positive in late September.

“It appears as if it started with a positive resident (of The Residence at Brookside), spread quickly among both residents and workers, some of whom work in more than one facility," Kertanis said.

The state Department of Public Health confirmed they were investigating two large outbreaks at the facilities. DPH officials said at The Residence at Brookside, 11 residents have tested positive. The facility has reported two resident deaths, but one is not clearly confirmed as COVID-19, DPH said. Three staff members have tested positive.

DPH said the outbreak at Avon Health seems to be contained to one unit. Officials said 22 residents have tested positive and one person has died. Three residents are currently hospitalized. Fourteen staff members have also tested positive.

Residents were tested Monday and results are pending. Staff testing was scheduled for Tuesdays and Wednesday.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the facilities for more information.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been trending up in Connecticut, with a 2.4% positivity rate reported Tuesday. Gov. Ned Lamont stressed that while the state's metrics are increasing, Connecticut remains one of the best in the country, and is prepared to handle any second wave.

Seven states have set new single day records for confirmed cases, and the U.S. is now averaging 50,000 new cases per day.