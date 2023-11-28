12-year-old girl and her dog killed while on a walk in Mercer Co., NJ

Police in West Windsor Township, NJ, are investigating after a 12-year-old girl and her dog were killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 5:37 p.m. on Monday, when 12-year-old Ananta Ahuja, of West Windsor Township, and her dog, were walking at the intersection of Rabbit Hill Road and Abbington Lane.

Léelo en español aquí.

At that time, officials said, investigators believe the two were killed when they were struck while crossing that intersection by a 65-year-old man behind the wheel of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Officials said that first responders rendered first aid to Ahuja, but she died of her injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital. The dog, police said, was found dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, officials said, stayed on the scene following the crash.

According to police, the driver's identity is being withheld as an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone who may have information directly related to this collision is asked to contact Traffic Officer E. McQuade #597 at 609-799-1222, call the anonymous tip line at 609-799-0452, or email Officer McQuade at McQuade@westwindsorpolice.com.

