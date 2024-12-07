19 displaced from fire at Hartford multi-family home

More than a dozen people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Hartford early Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a multi-family home in the 100 block of Lawrence Street around 5:45 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found a working fire with heavy fire on the third floor of the building. It was quickly knocked out.

According to fire officials, 19 people were displaced. The Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to help those who are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.