Groton police

2 accused of threatening, using racial slurs at family in Groton hotel: police

By Lia Holmes

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

Two people were arrested for threatening after the noise level of kids at a hotel in Groton prompted an argument on Friday morning.

Police responded to a distress call at a Groton hotel around 7 a.m. for a report of a threatening incident with a gun between guests in adjoining rooms.

According to the police reports, the verbal argument started because of complaints about the noise level from a caller's children.

The individuals identified as 55-year-old Michael Burpee and 36-year-old Monica Schank escalated the argument quickly, with swears and racial slurs before making physical threats towards the caller and her teenage son, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Schank then got a gun from her room and pointed it at the caller and her son while she and Burpee continued making threats, according to officials. Officers later determined that the gun was a BB gun.

Both Burpee and Schank were arrested and transported to Groton Police headquarters to be processed.

Burpee is facing charges including breach of peace, intimidation based on bigotry or bias and threatening. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on March 15.

Local

Ashford 1 hour ago

Enfield man killed after 2 tractor-trailers crash, land in pond off I-84 in Ashford

Storrs 1 hour ago

UConn students host 18-hour dance-a-thon for Connecticut Children's

Schank is facing charges including two counts of threatening, two counts of intimidation based on bigotry or bias, breach of peace and carrying a dangerous weapon. She was processed and held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on March 4.

This article tagged under:

Groton police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us