2 arrested for running ‘unsanitary' deer processing business in Beacon Falls: PD

Two people have been arrested for operating a deer processing business with "unsanitary conditions" out of their home in Beacon Falls, police said.

Beacon Falls and EnCon police officers arrested a man and woman who ran the business called New England Wild Game - Deer Processing.

Officers were executing a search and seizure warrant when they saw numerous building and land use violations on the property, as well as unsanitary conditions both inside and outside the home's processing facility.

The owners were cited for numerous public health and safety violations, as well as unapproved additions and alterations to the property, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The town's land use department issued an immediate "notice to discontinue" operations due to zoning violations.

Woodbridge animal control officers also took custody of numerous pets and 28 chickens and ducks, which were surrendered by the owners.

Several agencies assisted with the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.