2 NJ Teens Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Post University Basketball Player

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in the New Jersey shooting death of a Post University basketball player.

The suspects, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old where taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

They are charged with murder, felony murder, and robbery in connection with the death of 20-year-old Philip Urban.

Urban was found shot in the driver's seat of a white Mercedes C300 in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve in Hopewell Township, New Jersey on December 17.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to prosecutors, the teens planned to rob Urban of a quarter-pound of marijuana for $800. Urban was lured to the entrance to the nature preserve where he was robbed of the marijuana and then shot and killed, prosecutors said.

Urban was a freshman member of the men's basketball team at Post University in Waterbury.

The school released a statement at the time of his death:

"The Post University community is heartbroken to learn of the death of freshman student, Philip Urban. As a member of the Men’s basketball team and a Business Administration major, Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom. The Post University community expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy to Phil's family, friends, teammates and all of those who loved him."

"Phil was well liked by everyone in the Post community. His quiet sense of humor was infectious and he was a valuable part of our basketball program," head men's basketball coach Marc Kuntz said in a statement.