2 pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Westport

Two pedestrians are in critical condition on Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Westport.

Police said the two pedestrians were hit on Imperial Avenue near Post Road East around 6:45 p.m.

Both pedestrians suffered what investigators said were significant injuries. The two pedestrians were transported to Norwalk Hospital and are currently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

According to police, it appears the vehicle was traveling north on Imperial Avenue when it veered off of the road and hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The Westport Police Accident Investigation Team is working with the Fairfield Police Accident Investigation Team. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Detective Erin Shaw at (203) 341-6023.