22-Year-Old Man Dies After Shooting at Waterbury Apartment

A 22-year-old man had died after someone shot into an apartment in Waterbury Thursday night and police are investigating.

Police said officers, as well as the fire department and an ambulance responded to an apartment on Cherry Street at 10:16 p.m. after a man was shot in the chest. They found the man unresponsive, lying on the floor, and he was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead minutes later.

Police said they received information that several people were in the apartment when someone had knocked on the door.

Someone in the apartment opened the door slightly to find two males were outside the door who tried to force their way in. Another person is the apartment helped to try to close the door and they called the victim for help.

Police said a male suspect fired several gunshots into the apartment while the door was open and the victim was shot in the chest.

The shooter and the other person ran off, police said. The victim was pronounced deceased at 10:28 p.m.

Police have not released the victim’s name. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will help identify him and determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.