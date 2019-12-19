2nd Suspect Charged With Murder in Death of Woman in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested a man on murder charges in the death of a woman found dead in an apartment earlier this month.

Denise Rogers-Rollins, 58, was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment on Wall Street on December 7. She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police identified one of the suspects as Howard Jefferson, 48, of Bridgeport. On Thursday the United States Marshals Service and Waterbury detectives found Jefferson in an apartment in Bridgeport. He was arrested and charged with felony murder and conspiracy at felony murder.

Jefferson was held on a $1 million bond and is due to appear in court on Friday.

Police previously arrested Shavonnah Draper, 26, of Bridgeport on the same charges in this case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941.