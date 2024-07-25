3 charged in connection with 2022 shooting death of 16-year-old in New Haven

Three people are facing charges for their involvement in the murder of a New Haven teenager.

Joshua Vazquez was 16 years old when he was shot and killed by someone inside of a moving vehicle while he rode his bike on Valley Street in December 2022.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department provided an update on the arrests connected to Vazquez’s murder.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Angelo Gibson, of New Haven, according to police. He was arrested on July 17 and charged with murder.

In addition to the murder charge, Gibson is also facing charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, according to police.

Police also said Latasha Brown, Gibson’s mother, is facing charges of hindering prosecution and for criminal liability of acts of another, after she was identified as the driver of the car when the shooting happened.

A third person, Ronald Miller, was identified by police as a conspirator who is facing charges of tampering with evidence.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker emphasized that adults who facilitate acts of violence for youth will be held responsible.

“We need to be clear that when there’s a parent of an individual, a young person involved in violence and facilitates that person's violence, we will hold that person accountable too,” Elicker said.

Family and friends of Joshua stood closely together as the city officials spoke about the arrests and about their loved one.

New Haven Alderwoman for Ward 30, Honda Smith, spoke about the special relationship she and Joshua shared as she referred to him as a beacon of hope.

"Every kid in this community is like my own, but if you ask Joshua he would probably say, he was the only one and the best one,” Smith said.

A close family friend of Joshua said she believed justice was done for her friend.

“He had a heart of gold, he was a friend that everybody needed,” Unique Trujillo said.

Gibson remains in police custody, his next court appearance is scheduled for August 31.