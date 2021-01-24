3 Teenagers Arrested in Connection to New Haven Carjacking

Police have arrested three teenagers in connection to a carjacking in New Haven on Saturday.

Authorities said they are investigating the theft of a car and two carjacking robberies that happened on Saturday. After a police pursuit in one of the carjackings, officers arrested three New Haven teenagers.

According to police, the incidents began in the early morning hours. Just before 2 a.m., four teenagers robbed a delivery driver on Sherman Avenue, police said. The teens took the man's belongings and his Honda Pilot SUV, they added.

Several hours later, a New Haven man was on Beverly Road warming up his Hyundai Elantra when he left the car parked with the engine idling, police said. The man saw three teenage boys enter his vehicle and drive out of his driveway around 6:30 a.m., investigators said.

Before taking the car, the teens had exited the Honda Pilot taken in the earlier carjacking and left it in the road on Beverly Road, police said. Officers said they later found the stolen and unoccupied Hyundai Elantra from Beverly Road on Chamberlain Street.

About an hour later, a New Haven man was entering his vehicle on Kneeland Road when a teenager armed with a handgun approached him and ordered him to step away from the car, police said. The armed teenager and two other teenagers then drove away in the man's Honda Accord, they added.

Shortly after, an officer said he spotted the Honda Accord and the suspects as they traveled on Woodward Avenue toward Interstate 95 south. The officer notified police dispatch.

As police attempted to stop the vehicle, the teenage driver refused to stop and a police pursuit began, authorities said. The pursuit traveled from the highway to Sargent Drive and Howard Avenue to Columbus Avenue and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and eventually onto Maple Street toward Brownell Street.

On Brownell Street, the Honda Accord, which was occupied by two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, slowed and the three teens fled from the car, police said. The car continued to roll and hit three unoccupied, parked cars.

Officers and police K9s assisted in taking the teens into custody. At the scene, police said they seized a facsimile gun, which was a black BB gun with realistic-looking features of a handgun.

One of the teens was transported to the hospital to be treated for an injury and was later released to police, officers said.

The two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old are facing charges including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny, interfering with an officer and trespassing.

The three teenagers were processed at police headquarters and were then transported to a juvenile detention facility after getting court orders to detain them, authorities said.

According to police, the teens have been charged with the Kneeland Road carjacking. The Sherman Avenue carjacking and the Beverly Road vehicle theft remain under investigation. As the investigations continue, police said additional charges may be filed.