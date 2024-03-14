Over 300 jobs to be eliminated after closure of CT Walgreens distribution center

Over 300 jobs will be eliminated because of the closure of the Walgreens distribution center in Killingly.

A spokesperson said 322 people working at the center in the Dayville section of Killingly will be impacted.

Walgreen's said they are focusing on aligning their operational structure to best serve patients and customers. This includes an evaluation of the Connecticut distribution center to "streamline capacities to best support our stores."

The distribution center in Orlando, Florida, will also be closing. A total of 646 workers will lose their current jobs.

"We are grateful for the many contributions our team members at these facilities have made and we are committed to supporting them during this transition," the spokesperson said.

Walgreen's said all of the employees affected by these closures are eligible for positions at other Walgreen's stores and facilities.