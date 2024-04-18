Waterbury

Police arrest 3rd suspect in fatal shooting outside Waterbury Superior Court

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police have arrested a third suspect in the shooting death of a man outside of Waterbury Superior Court last month.

Police said they have obtained a warrant charging 26-year-old Nicholas Chiapponi, of Glastonbury, with the murder of 26-year-old Jarron Chapman, of Waterbury.

Chiapponi was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday, according to police.

He has been charged with murder and conspiracy at murder and was held on $3 million bond.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He is due to be arraigned on Thursday.

Police are continuing to investigate and they said they expect to make additional arrests.

Chapman was shot as he was walking out of the courthouse on March 21.

Police have arrested two other people in connection with the fatal shooting.

Waterbury Apr 12

Police arrest second suspect in shooting of man outside Waterbury court

Waterbury Apr 11

Police arrest suspect in shooting of man outside Waterbury court

Waterbury Mar 22

Police ID man killed in shooting outside Waterbury courthouse

Deera Nelson, 21, of Meriden, has been charged with murder, conspiracy at murder and hindering prosecution. She is being held on $3 million bond.

Dante Howell, 29, of Meriden, was charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in first degree, breach of peace in the second degree and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He is being held on $5 million bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us