4 Arrested During Investigation Into Drugs and Guns at Manchester Hotel

A police investigation into drug and gun trafficking at a Connecticut hotel has led to the arrests of four men, authorities announced on Saturday.

A regional police narcotics task force and federal agents focused on the Hawthorn Suites in Manchester this past summer after receiving complaints and reports of gunshots fired, Manchester police Sgt. Shawn Krom said in a statement.

Police obtained search warrants and seized a shotgun, revolver, nearly 4 ounces (113 grams) of suspected methamphetamines and 430 bags of suspected fentanyl from two rooms occupied by two of the men, said Krom, supervisor of the East Central Narcotics Task Force.

Authorities also intercepted a nearly 1-pound (half-kilogram) shipment of methamphetamines to the hotel and arrested a third man.

A fourth man living at the hotel was charged after police say obtained a search warrant for his room and seized a gun, 61 bags of suspected fentanyl, nearly an ounce (28 grams) of suspected crack cocaine and drug-selling materials.

The men were charged with drug and gun crimes.