$50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut as jackpot hits $1.09 billion

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and it is up to $1.09 billion, but there was a $50,000 winner in Connecticut Monday night.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball was 23. Powerplay was X2.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There were $1 million winners in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia on Monday night. Maryland has two $1 million winners while the other states have one.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1. The ticket was sold in Michigan and won $842.4 million.

The $1.09 billion jackpot would be the fourth-highest Powerball jackpot in history.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots