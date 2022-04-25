Powerball

$50,000 Winner in CT as Powerball Jackpot Grows to $421 Million

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $421 million for Monday night’s drawing, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won a big prize.

One ticket sold in the state won $50,000.

The winning numbers for the April 23 drawing were 10-39-47-49-56 and the Powerball was 8.

A total of 17,144 winning tickets for Saturday’s drawing were sold in Connecticut and the prizes range from $4 to the one $50,000 winner.

Powerball said the cash value of the $421 million jackpot would be $252.1 million.

The biggest Powerball jackpot was in 2016 when a $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot has been hit twice this year.

