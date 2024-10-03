6-year-old child seriously injured after being hit by school bus in Waterbury

A 6-year-old boy was hit by a school bus in Waterbury on Thursday.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Garden Hill Circle, according to police.

The child was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital and later transferred to Connecticut Children's in Hartford.

He suffered serious injuries, but was listed in stable condition Thursday evening, police said.

The accident is being investigated by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.