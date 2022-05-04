75-Year-Old Portland Woman Missing Since March Found Dead: Police

A 75-year-old Portland woman who had been missing since March has been found dead, according to police.

Rosemarie Dean, who was known as Aunt Ro to people in the community, had been missing since March 17.

She had dementia and was a new resident of a retirement home, where she had been for only around four hours before she wandered off, police said.

Portland police said Middletown police contacted them on Wednesday after a woman’s body was found in the Connecticut River, near the public safety boat launch, and she was later identified as Rosemarie Dean.

Police said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.