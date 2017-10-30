Damage Reports Statewide as Storm Rips Through Connecticut

What to Know What: Strong winds with gusts of 45 to 60 mph could result in power issues. Heavy rain with rainfall totals of 1 to 3" may cause flooding.

When: Sunday through Monday morning. The strongest part of the storm will occur Sunday evening into the overnight.

Where: All of Connecticut with gusts over 60 mph possible along coastal communities of southern New London and Middlesex counties.

There are damage reports across the state as powerful winds and heavy rain took down trees and wires overnight.

POWER OUTAGES

At the peak, there were over 185,000 without power in Connecticut. As of 4:50 a.m., Eversource was reporting 152,657 customers out, United Illuminating reports 6,893, and Norwich Public Utilities reports 3,400 out.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Norwich, Ashford, Wallingford and Cheshire have all announced school closures Monday and more closures are expected to come in. For a full list, click here.

ROADS

Hanna Mordoh is tracking various road closures across the state this morning.

Route 161 in Montville is closed and a man has been trapped in his truck for hours after a tree came down and took wires and a utility pole with it. Firefighters attempted to rescue the man, but he decided to stay with his belongings and is waiting for an Eversource crew to come clear up the damage.

In Lyme, fire officials said nearly every secondary road in town is closed due to debris. The fire department is assessing the primary roads and working to clear up the damage.

East Windsor and Vernon officials are also reporting multiple road closures across the state.

TRAINS

Metro-North Danbury branch service is suspended after a mudslide and signal issues.

DAMAGE REPORTS

A tree came down on a house and two vehicles at 871 Ellington Road in South Windsor.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists say the worst of the storm moved through overnight. Cleanup efforts are underway across the state. Share your damage photos by emailing them to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com