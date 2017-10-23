Racist Letter Sent From Wilcox HS Teacher's Hacked Email: School

A racist letter was sent out from a high school teacher's email account that appeared to be hacked, the state's department of education said.

The email came from a Wilcox Technical High School's teacher's account that the school said was hacked. The writer told the reader to kill themselves and called them a "menace to society". It contained explicit language and racist comments.

Police said all of students and staff received the message, but the department of education said it appears at least some students did receive the email and they're working to find out if all of them did.

"While we are still gathering the details, it appears that earlier today the email address of a teacher at Wilcox Technical High School was hacked and an inappropriate email was sent to the school staff and students," Laura J. Stefon, the chief of staff with the Connecticut State Department of Education, said in a statement.

Stefon said the investigation is ongoing and school administration is working closely with state police.