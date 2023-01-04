access health ct

Access Health CT to Host in-Person Enrollment Fairs for Health Coverage

access health ct sign
NBCConnecticut.com

Access Health CT is hosting six enrollment fairs this month to help Connecticut residents enroll in or renew health coverage.

The enrollment fairs will offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists so residents can enroll before Open Enrollment ends on January 15.

Open Enrollment began on November 1, 2022, and runs through January 15, 2023. Anyone who enrolls between December 16, 2022, and January 15, 2023, will have coverage starting on February 1, 2023.

The fairs will be at the following locations and times:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  • Higganum
    • Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Higganum Community Center on Candlewood Road
  • Willimantic
    • Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Eastern Connecticut State University Campus Library on Windham Street
    • You can register here.
  • Vernon
    • Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Vernon Center Middle School on Hartford Turnpike
  • Bloomfield
    • Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • The First Cathedral on Blue Hills Avenue
    • You can register here.
  • Hamden
    • Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Whitneyville Cultural Commons on Whitney Avenue
    • You can register here.
  • Stamford
    • Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • University of Connecticut Stamford Campus on University Place
    • You can register here.

Walk-in appointments are also welcome at the enrollment fairs.

Free online help is also available on Access Health CT's website.

Local

Ned Lamont 58 mins ago

What to Know About Governor's Inauguration, State of the State Today

connecticut weather 3 hours ago

Very Mild Temperatures Today, Showers Develop by Tonight

Residents can also contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This article tagged under:

access health ct
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us