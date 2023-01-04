Access Health CT to Host in-Person Enrollment Fairs for Health Coverage

Access Health CT is hosting six enrollment fairs this month to help Connecticut residents enroll in or renew health coverage.
The enrollment fairs will offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists so residents can enroll before Open Enrollment ends on January 15.
Open Enrollment began on November 1, 2022, and runs through January 15, 2023. Anyone who enrolls between December 16, 2022, and January 15, 2023, will have coverage starting on February 1, 2023.
The fairs will be at the following locations and times:
- Higganum
- Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Higganum Community Center on Candlewood Road
- Willimantic
- Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eastern Connecticut State University Campus Library on Windham Street
- You can register here.
- Vernon
- Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Vernon Center Middle School on Hartford Turnpike
- Bloomfield
- Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The First Cathedral on Blue Hills Avenue
- You can register here.
- Hamden
- Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Whitneyville Cultural Commons on Whitney Avenue
- You can register here.
- Stamford
- Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- University of Connecticut Stamford Campus on University Place
- You can register here.
Walk-in appointments are also welcome at the enrollment fairs.
Free online help is also available on Access Health CT's website.
Residents can also contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.