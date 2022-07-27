danbury

3 Children, 1 Woman Found Dead at Danbury Home: Police

NBC Connecticut

Three children and one woman have been found dead in a Danbury home Wednesday, according to police.

At about 6:30 p.m., police were called to a home on Whaley Street for a wellbeing check. Officers said the caller was distraught and crying on the phone.

Responding officers found three children dead inside. The minors were between the ages of five and 12 and are believed to be related, according to authorities.

Police also found a woman dead in the home's outside shed. The identity of the children and woman are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

The investigation is in its early stages and more information is expected. Investigators will be at the scene talking to potential witnesses and neighbors in the area.

There are no suspects in custody and police said they aren't searching for anyone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

