After venue change, day three of Capulet Fest was canceled

After a venue change, the Capulet Fest ended early and the third day of the festival was canceled.

An announcement was made on Facebook on Friday about the venue changing from Thompson Motor Speedway to The Webster in Hartford.

According to the festival's website, some participants paid as much as $750 for tickets to the three-day festival. The festival was supposed to be Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The festival had several performances and meet and greet opportunities on Friday and Saturday.

On the festival's website, there is a message that says, "despite our best efforts and due to unforeseen circumstances, Capulet Fest concluded on Saturday night with a spectacular performance by Skillet."

Organizers later posted on Facebook and said Sunday was no longer an option for the festival. It's unclear why Sunday was canceled.

There's no word on if the festival plans to give refunds to anyone who had bought tickets to Sunday.

We've reached out to the festival organizers for comment, but have not heard back.