Alexis Holmes honored at Cheshire Academy after Olympic gold medal season

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

Olympic Gold Medalist Alexis Holmes was honored at her alma mater Cheshire Academy on Friday.

“I’m really excited,” Holmes said. “I think this is my first time back on campus here since I graduated.”

The 2018 graduate served as the honorary captain during the coin toss and was honored alongside her family at halftime. The school proclaimed Friday as “Alexis Holmes Day.”

Holmes recounts the moment she crossed the finish line and won her first-ever gold medal.

“I just remember feeling really proud,” she said. “I felt like I was representing a lot of communities. Women, Black women, obviously Connecticut, New Haven, you know, all the communities that are a part of who I am.”

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she anchored Team USA’s 4x400 meter relay team, which built a big lead and set an American record.

“When I saw that, I was like 'oh, we got this. Let me just do my thing now,'” Holmes said.

Now she trains in Arkansas with her coach, but said she is glad to be home.

“It’s been overwhelming and heartwarming,” Holmes said. “It’s been at least a year maybe since I’ve really been able to be home and spend time with friends and family.”

She said her story isn’t finished just yet.

“The goal is to one day be an individual Olympic Champion,” Holmes said. “I really want to break the American record in the 400.”

